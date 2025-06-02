403
Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Inshore weather until 6:00 pm on Monday will be hot with slight dust to blowing dust at places daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind daytime.
Offshore, it will see slight dust at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 33 KT at places daytime.
Offshore, it will be will be northwesterly at a speed of 13 - 23 KT, gusting to 30 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft, while offshore will be 4 - 7 ft, rising to 10 ft at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 / 3 km or less at places at times, while offshore will be 5 - 9 km.
