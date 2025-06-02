403
Mexicans Vote in Landmark Nationwide Judicial Election
(MENAFN) In an unprecedented move, Mexican citizens went to the polls on Sunday to participate in the country’s very first election specifically aimed at selecting members of the judiciary, spanning from the federal Supreme Court down to local courts. This landmark election marks a significant shift in Mexico’s judicial appointment process.
According to the National Electoral Institute, voters were tasked with choosing candidates for a total of 881 judicial positions across both national and regional jurisdictions. Among these crucial roles were the nine justices of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, who hold the highest authority within the country’s judicial system.
The election reflects an effort to increase transparency and public participation in the selection of judges, a move that many hope will strengthen the independence and accountability of the judiciary. Authorities and citizens alike are closely watching the process as it unfolds.
Election officials have announced that the official results are expected to be released within 10 days, heightening anticipation as the nation awaits to see how this historic democratic process will reshape its courts.
