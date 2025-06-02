Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mexicans Vote in Landmark Nationwide Judicial Election

Mexicans Vote in Landmark Nationwide Judicial Election


2025-06-02 04:01:13
(MENAFN) In an unprecedented move, Mexican citizens went to the polls on Sunday to participate in the country’s very first election specifically aimed at selecting members of the judiciary, spanning from the federal Supreme Court down to local courts. This landmark election marks a significant shift in Mexico’s judicial appointment process.

According to the National Electoral Institute, voters were tasked with choosing candidates for a total of 881 judicial positions across both national and regional jurisdictions. Among these crucial roles were the nine justices of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, who hold the highest authority within the country’s judicial system.

The election reflects an effort to increase transparency and public participation in the selection of judges, a move that many hope will strengthen the independence and accountability of the judiciary. Authorities and citizens alike are closely watching the process as it unfolds.

Election officials have announced that the official results are expected to be released within 10 days, heightening anticipation as the nation awaits to see how this historic democratic process will reshape its courts.

MENAFN02062025000045017169ID1109623748

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search