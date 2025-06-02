VR Experience Offered By Islamic Cultural Center Reaches Over 240 Participants

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

As part of its educational and cultural outreach, the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center recently engaged more than 240 participants in two Virtual Reality (VR) events.

Simultaneously, the Center participated in the“Journey to Makkah” exhibition at the Museum of Islamic Art, offering a similar VR experience to about 100 visitors. The film illustrated the transformation of Makkah during the prophetic era and the rise of a civilization based on human dignity and purpose. Multilingual publications were distributed, receiving positive feedback.

At Shakespeare International School, 144 students took part in an interactive programme held over two days, with separate sessions for male and female students.

A key feature was a VR film portraying life before and after Islam, highlighting the religion's role in eliminating superstition and introducing justice, rights, and responsibility.

Students also received English-language materials such as Understanding Islam, The Children's Book, and The Mosque for Children.

Sultan bin Saad Al Badr stated that these programmes reflect the Center's mission to use modern tools to share Islamic values and build partnerships with schools and cultural institutions, contributing to education, dialogue, and mutual understanding within the Qatari community.