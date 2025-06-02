Abdullah Bin Zaid Center Expands Educational Programmes For Women
The women's activities unit at the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center continued its dynamic outreach efforts last week, delivering a variety of educational and cultural programmes aimed at new Muslim women, multicultural communities, and representatives of diplomatic missions.
Among the highlights was an intensive programme for new Muslim women from the Filipino community, along with regular daily sessions for women of various nationalities. Online platforms were also utilised to extend access to the center's educational content beyond its physical location.
The unit welcomed several visitors who came to learn about Islam in a supportive and welcoming environment. Individual cases also received special attention to facilitate their religious and social integration. As part of its field initiatives, the center provided religious and awareness sessions to female inmates in two correctional institutions, reflecting its commitment to serving all segments of society.
Culturally, the“Qatari Conversations” programme offered participants a chance to explore religious and cultural values through open dialogue. Additionally, a special session on Islamic funeral rites was delivered in Tamil, tailored to the needs of specific communities.
The educational programmes included courses on moderate Islamic creed in multiple languages, a course on Islamic marriage jurisprudence, foundational Arabic language lessons, and a Qur'an memorisation session. A dedicated event was also held for the Indonesian community, alongside ongoing Arabic language courses attracting women from various backgrounds.
In a notable act of diplomatic cooperation, a special Arabic course was provided to representatives from the Korean Embassy, reinforcing the center's role in fostering intercultural and interfaith understanding.
These diverse activities reflect the center's ongoing commitment to promoting religious awareness, cultural understanding, and the spiritual and intellectual development of women from all walks of life.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment