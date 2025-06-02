NCSA President Receives Award For Excellence In Cybersecurity
Doha, Qatar: President of the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), H E Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al-Farahid Al-Malki, received an award during the ceremony for countries that excelled in cybersecurity at the CAISEC 2025 conference.
The award was received from the Arab Information and Communication Technologies Organization (AICTO) for Qatar's classification among leading countries in cybersecurity in the model country category of the International Telecommunication Unions of the GCI. The conference was held in Egypt, and the award ceremony was attended by a number of ministers from Egypt, the League of Arab States, and heads of cybersecurity agencies.
