Qatar Participates In Arab Meeting On EU Cooperation

Cairo: Qatar participated yesterday in an Arab coordination meeting at Arab League. The meeting focused on preparations for the 10th meeting of permanent delegates to the Arab League and ambassadors of the European Union's Political and Security Committee, as well as meetings of the strategic cooperation working groups, scheduled for June 19 in Brussels. Deputy Permanent Representative of Qatar to the Arab League Maryam Ahmed Al Shaibi headed Qatar's delegation at the meeting.