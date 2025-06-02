Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Kuwait Ambassador

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Kuwait in Doha H E Khaled Bader Al Mutairi, to bid farewell upon the completion of the latter's tenure. Al Muraikhi thanked the outgoing ambassador for his efforts in reinforcing bilateral relations and wished him success in his future duties.

