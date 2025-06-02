Moph Organises Workshop To Enhance Care For Patients With Coeliac Disease

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health recently, in collaboration with the Qatari Association for Coeliac Awareness, organised a workshop on“The Role of Government and Private Institutions in the Care of Patients with Coeliac Disease“. The workshop was held at the Itqan Clinical Simulation and Innovation Centre at Hamad Bin Khalifa Medical City.

The workshop saw broad attendance and active participation from representatives of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Foundation, Hamad Medical Corporation, Primary Health Care Corporation, Sidra Medicine, as well as a number of owners of food establishments.

The workshop was part of the Ministry of Public Health's efforts to enhance effective partnerships between concerned authorities and the community to support patients with Coeliac Disease in Qatar. Coeliac disease is a chronic digestive disorder where the immune system attacks body tissues when gluten is consumed, damaging the intestines.

The workshop aimed to highlight the daily challenges Coeliac disease patients face and develop sustainable and comprehensive support mechanisms to ensure they have access to safe, gluten-free food in line with public health standards. It also sought to open new avenues for cooperation and practical integration between various sectors to improve the quality of life for Coeliac patients in Qatar.

Discussions during the workshop emphasised the importance of empowering institutions to fulfil their role in caring for Coeliac patients and providing a supportive environment. This includes offering suitable food products, improving registration and monitoring mechanisms, and enhancing nutritional education. The vital role of the Qatari Association for Coeliac Awareness in supporting patients and communicating their needs to relevant authorities was also acknowledged.

Representatives from the Ministry of Public Health's Food Safety Department presented a session during the workshop on registering and approving gluten-free products in the electronic food safety system“Watheq”. They explained how to read product labels for gluten content, which helps patients and their families easily and safely select appropriate products. The representatives emphasised that Coeliac disease is not just a health condition but a way of life that requires societal awareness and collaboration across various sectors, including food, health, and legislation.