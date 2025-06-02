Qatar Leadership Centre And Aspen Institute Sign Mou

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Leadership Centre and the Aspen Institute officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently.

The MoU was signed in the presence of H E Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali bin Saud Al-Thani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Qatar Leadership Centre (QLC); members of the Board; Dr. Daniel R. Porterfield, President and CEO of the Aspen Institute (USA), and Abdulla Mohammed Khalifa Albinali, General Manager of QLC.

The MoU aims to foster and strengthen mutual collaboration in the fields of leadership development, knowledge exchange, and the design of specialized workshops and seminars centered on values-based and innovative leadership. It also seeks to support joint learning initiatives, share strategic insights, and facilitate the exchange of expertise between professionals from both sides.

Abdulla M. Albinali stated,“This partnership falls within Qatar Leadership Centre's strategic trajectory to broaden collaboration with distinguished international institutions, such as the Aspen Institute. It reinforces the Centre's ongoing efforts to cultivate leadership capabilities marked by competence and adaptability in addressing future challenges, guided by innovation, driven methodologies and grounded in enduring leadership values.”

Dr. Daniel R. Porterfield commented,“My colleagues and I have been extremely impressed by the Qatar Leadership Centre and its work shaping the future of leadership in Qatar and the broader region. The impact of the Centre's work is both profound and far-reaching, and we look forward to building new initiatives together that foster dialogue, activate leaders, and drive change.”

This strategic partnership reflects Qatar Leadership Centre's commitment to expanding its international collaboration network and leveraging global best practices in cultivating and empowering national leadership talent, in alignment with the goals of comprehensive development and Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qatar Leadership Centre is a leading national platform for excellence in leadership development, dedicated to preparing promising leaders who contribute to the advancement of various sectors across the country and to the realization of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Centre has graduated over 1,200 alumni across twelve cohorts in the fields of leadership and management. It collaborates with a distinguished group of global academic partners from renowned governmental and non-governmental universities and institutes, with the aim of enhancing national leadership capacities and building cadres capable of driving sustainable impact within society.

The Aspen Institute is a non-profit educational institution based in the United States, dedicated to advancing leadership and fostering dialogue on contemporary issues that impact communities both locally and globally. Established in 1950, the Institute is renowned for its intellectual programs and leadership initiatives that bring together leaders and decision-makers from various sectors.

