Italy National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend our congratulations to the people of the Italian Republic on your National Day.

Italy is a key Ally in the Euro-Atlantic region. As we confront global security challenges together, we urge all European NATO Allies to increase defense spending to 5 percent of GDP. We appreciate Italy’s continued support for efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and value our ongoing cooperation with Prime Minister Meloni to combat illegal immigration, reduce energy dependency on hostile regimes, and counter unfair trade practices. The United States welcomes Italy’s leadership in advancing critical technologies and building a resilient, mutually beneficial industrial base across Europe.