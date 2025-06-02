Nawrocki Wins Polish Presidential Runoff

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Karol Nawrocki, a nationalist opposition candidate, secured victory in Poland's presidential election second round with 50.89% of the votes, Reuters reports.

The country's electoral commission announced early Monday on its website.

Nawrocki's main rival, Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of Warsaw and an ally of the government led by Donald Tusk, garnered 49.11% of the votes.

The 42-year-old Nawrocki, a eurosceptic historian and former head of Poland's national remembrance institute, campaigned on a platform prioritizing economic and social policies that favour Polish citizens over other nationalities, including refugees from neighbouring Ukraine.

While the Polish parliament holds most governing powers, the presidency retains the ability to veto legislation, making the election outcome significant both domestically and internationally.

The vote was closely monitored by Ukraine, Russia, the United States, and European Union nations.

The electoral commission reported a record 71.31% voter turnout for the second round, reflecting high public engagement.

sa