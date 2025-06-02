Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghanistan U-17 Win CAFA Fair Play Award

2025-06-02 04:00:25
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan national under-17 football team has been awarded the Fair Play Award at the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) competition.

The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) on Monday said the award ceremony was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Afghanistan entered the tournament as the defending champions but lost all three of its matches, finishing in 6th place.

The Afghan side was defeated 1-0 by Turkmenistan in their opening game, followed by a 3-0 loss to Tajikistan, and concluded with another 3-0 defeat against Iran.

