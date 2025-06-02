Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options

Markets4you has been named Best Online Trading Platform Global 2025 by the International Business Magazine Awards. This recognition underscores the company's ongoing commitment to providing a secure, reliable, and user-friendly trading platform for clients worldwide. It reflects the progress Markets4you has made in providing an environment where traders can focus on their strategies and goals.

18th Anniversary Promotion with Over $50,000 in Prizes

In celebration of 18 years of service, Markets4you has introduced a global promotion aimed at giving back to its client base. Running from April 1 to June 30, 2025, its 18th Anniversary Campaign allows eligible participants to win a range of high-value prizes, including cash rewards up to $50,000, premium gadgets, travel vouchers, and a luxury vehicle.

The campaign reflects the company's appreciation for its global community and its long-standing trust in the Markets4you brand.

Growing Opportunities for Partners with PAMM

Earlier this year, Markets4you introduced its PAMM (Percentage Allocation Management Module) service, allowing investors to allocate funds to experienced traders who manage the trading on their behalf. Following its successful launch, the brokerage has now rolled out its PAMM Partner Program, where partners can earn up to 40% in rebates from spreads or commissions, offering a competitive and flexible earning model. This new program reflects Markets4you's ongoing commitment to building strong, rewarding partnerships within its global network.

20+ New Global Stocks Now Available

In response to growing demand for more trading options, Markets4you has added more than 20 new stocks to its platform. The latest additions include internationally recognized companies such as Louis Vuitton, AstraZeneca, Unilever, SAP, Volkswagen, and several others across multiple sectors.

This expansion is part of the broker's broader initiative to offer clients greater flexibility, access to more international markets, and the ability to align their trading strategies with companies they know and trust.

About Markets4you

Markets4you is an award-winning, multi-asset trading platform offering contracts for difference (CFDs) in a wide range of markets across various assets, including forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. For 18 years, Markets4you has been trusted by over 3 million traders and 100,000 partners worldwide.

The award-winning broker has attained over 40 industry awards, including:

Best Partnership Program Asia 2025 – International Business Magazine

Best Forex Broker APAC 2025 – FXDailyInfo

Most Innovative Forex Trading Solutions Provider 2025 – Global Business Magazine

Forex4you and Markets4you are registered trademarks of E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc.

