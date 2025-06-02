Tiri Pens Contract Extension With Mumbai City
Tiri initially joined Mumbai City in the 2023–24 season and has since gone on to register 49 appearances for the club. Most recently, he featured in 21 matches during the 2024–25 Indian Super League campaign, contributing to nine clean sheets, 33 interceptions and 84 recoveries, serving as a pillar of the Islanders' defence.
As a heartfelt tribute, Tiri will now don the name Rubio on the back of his jersey, in memory of his late father, a personal gesture that reflects his values and his emotional bond with the game.
"I decided to stay because I genuinely feel at home in Mumbai. The club has supported me through the most difficult time in my life, and that care means a great deal to me. I want to repay all the love and support with hard work and support for each and every one of my teammates. My dad was, is, and will be my number one fan, and that's why I want to bear Rubio's name in his memory, to feel even closer to him!" Tiri said.
Tiri began his football career with his hometown side, Cadiz CF, competing in the Spanish divisions. He later moved to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, where he spent three years playing for their B team. The Spanish defender arrived in India in 2015 and went on to become only the second international player to make 150 appearances in the Indian Super League.
As Mumbai City prepare for the 2025–26 season, Tiri's contract extension represents a steady, strategic move - one that brings continuity and experience to a squad in transition. Following a challenging campaign, the club remains focused on making measured decisions that align with its vision. Tiri's familiarity with the club and his consistent performances make his retention a sensible step toward rebuilding with balance, intent and stability.
