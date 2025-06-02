Truecaller Reaches Two New Milestones For Consumer Subscriptions

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller's paid consumer offerings have recently reached two new milestones. Truecaller surpassed three million paying subscribers on the 17th of May and has also hit the milestone of surpassing one million subscribers on iOS on the 27th of May. As of 31st of March 2025 the corresponding numbers were 2.86 million overall subscribers of which 0.86 million subscribers on iOS and on 31 of December 2024 the subscriber numbers were 2.72 million of which 0.82 million on iOS. The growth rate for iOS subscribers since 31 March 2025 is equivalent to 16%.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Truecaller's CEO , said, "I am pleased to see that more and more users see the value of becoming premium users. In the last couple of years we have improved and simplified our premium offering significantly. Our premium users today get many valuable products like our AI-Assistant, advanced spam blocking opportunities and fraud insurance, to mention a few. From January, our premium users on iOS now also get the Live Caller ID solution. Our strategy on iOS and optimization of the product and conversion, starts to show a promising trend. Our family package, where you can include up to four more family members in the premium package and get a discounted price, has also seen encouraging growth."

Fredrik Kjell, Truecaller's COO , said, "We will continue to elevate the subscription offering by adding even better services and providing more tools to improve our users' communication experience. The achieved milestones are definitely a step in the right direction but our ambitions go well beyond having 3 million subscribers. The upside to our revenues from growing the number of subscribers is substantial as premium users generate substantially higher revenue per user."

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 450 million active users. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information please visit href="" rel="nofollow" truecalle

