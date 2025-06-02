Premier Vinfast Reports Record-Breaking Sales Of Vinfast Vehicles In Connecticut And The Northeast

Premier VinFast Showroom featuring the VinFast VF 8 and VF 9 All-electric SUVs

A Strong Manufacturer Warranty, Quality Focused Designs, and Low Monthly Lease Offers Help Drive Record-Breaking Sales of All-Electric VinFasts in The Northeast

BRANFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Premier VinFast , a proud authorized dealer of VinFast electric vehicles, is thrilled to announce a record-breaking surge in sales this quarter, marking a significant milestone in the adoption of electric mobility across Connecticut and the Northeast.

The dealership has seen unprecedented demand for VinFast's innovative EV lineup, including the VF 8 and VF 9 models, as drivers continue to embrace clean energy alternatives without compromising on style, performance, or technology.

“We're proud to be at the forefront of the EV revolution in Connecticut,” said Robert J Alvine, President at Premier VinFast.“VinFast's commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge design has truly resonated with our customers. This record is not just a win for us-it's a win for the future of transportation.”

The surge in sales reflects growing consumer confidence in the VinFast brand , bolstered by the automaker's strong warranty, rapid expansion of its service network, and competitive pricing structure. VinFast has some incredible lease offers driving demand to test drive the all electric SUVs. For example as of this writing the VF 8 Eco can be leased at just $269/mo for 24 months or $299/mo for 36 months. Complete details of this and other current offers can be found on the dealer's website.

As electric vehicle infrastructure continues to expand throughout the Northeast, Premier VinFast remains committed to supporting customers with comprehensive service, education, and a premium sales experience.

To celebrate this milestone, the dealership will be offering exclusive incentives and hosting a community EV showcase event later this summer. More details will be announced soon.

About Premier VinFast

Premier VinFast is a leading automotive dealership in Branford, Connecticut specializing in VinFast electric vehicles. Known for its exceptional customer service, expert team, and dedication to sustainability, the dealership is committed to helping drivers transition to cleaner, more efficient transportation.

