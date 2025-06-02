More Concerned About Terrorists Than Innocent Lives Lost In Pahalgam: BJP Slams Bengal CM Over Op Sindoor Remarks
Chugh claimed that Mamata Banerjee's opposition to the Operation Sindoor demonstrates that "she is more concerned about Pakistani terrorists than the innocent, unarmed Indians who were killed in Pahalgam."
“In an operation where our forces crossed the border and eliminated over 100 terrorists inside Pakistan, Mamata Banerjee has chosen to question and oppose it. She is speaking Pakistan's language just for the sake of her vote bank," he said.
Operation Sindoor was launched by Indian forces in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
Chugh accused TMC government of turning West Bengal into a hub of“infiltration, corruption, atrocities against women, and injustice to Hindus.”
Citing scams like the coal scam, teacher recruitment scam, livestock smuggling case, and housing scam, he said,“Every major scam in Bengal has roots in the ruling party. When the government itself is neck-deep in corruption, how can the people expect justice?”
His remarks come in response to Mamata's accusations that BJP was using Operation Sindoor for electoral gains while asserting that TMC is fully prepared to take it head-on.
Responding to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's demanding proof of damage inflicted during Operation Sindoor, Chugh said,“Only those who weep for terrorists dare to lecture us on national security. During the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, Indian soldiers were martyred daily, and all your government did was to shed crocodile tears. The UPA shut down cricket matches, conducted trade talks, and remained passive even after 26/11. Your government did nothing. Back then, our forces needed clearance from Delhi before firing a bullet. Now, under Prime Minister Modi, the forces have full operational freedom.”
Chugh continued,“This is Modi's New India, decisive, strong, and committed to national security. Every speech by Prime Minister Modi reflects commitment to national defence. Perhaps that is what irks Congress and TMC the most.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment