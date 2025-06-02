403
Egypt, Qatar Voice Hope for 60-Day Gaza Truce
(MENAFN) Egypt and Qatar have expressed strong hopes for a rapid agreement on a 60-day temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, aiming to set the stage for a lasting peace in the Gaza Strip.
In a joint declaration, the two nations called on all involved parties “to exercise responsibility and support the efforts of mediators aimed at resolving the crisis in the Gaza Strip through restoring stability and calm to the region.”
They emphasized their ongoing, intensive work “to bring views closer and address contentious points with a view to reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, based on the proposal of the U.S. President's envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, thereby enabling the resumption of indirect negotiations on the basis of this proposal.”
The statement further highlighted their determination to “striving to swiftly reach a 60-day temporary truce, which would pave the way for a permanent ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.”
This initiative “would facilitate the resolution of the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the region, enable the opening of border crossings, and allow the entry of humanitarian and relief aid to alleviate the suffering faced by the Palestinian people in Gaza.”
Additionally, Cairo and Doha noted the objective “aims to bring an end to the war entirely and initiate the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip in accordance with the plan adopted by the emergency Arab summit held in Cairo on March 4.”
Meanwhile, an Israeli newspaper reported earlier on Sunday that Hamas’ reaction to Witkoff’s ceasefire proposal — described by the envoy as “totally unacceptable” — indicates that the group remains far from collapse, despite Israeli officials claiming it is under “severe pressure.”
The newspaper characterized Hamas’ response as “vague” and suggested it challenges Israeli assertions that the militant group is close to defeat.
