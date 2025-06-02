403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov, Rubio Discuss Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation on Sunday, focusing on the forthcoming discussions between Moscow and Kiev set to take place in Istanbul.
They also addressed a series of recent Ukrainian assaults on Russian territory, which have escalated tensions ahead of the negotiations.
On the eve of the planned talks in Türkiye, two bridge collapses occurred in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, both located near the Russian-Ukrainian border.
These incidents resulted in at least seven fatalities and numerous injuries. Russia’s Investigative Committee attributed the destruction to acts of sabotage, heightening concerns about security and stability in the affected areas.
Later the same day, unmanned aerial vehicles struck several military airbases across Russia. The targeted sites included installations in the Murmansk Region in the far north, the Ivanovo and Ryazan regions in the west, the Irkutsk Region in Siberia, and the Amur Region in the Far East.
These widespread drone strikes further intensified the conflict.
The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Rubio “expressed sincere condolences on the civilian casualties resulting from the bombings of railway infrastructure in the Bryansk and Kursk regions on June 1.”
Lavrov assured that Russian authorities would conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incidents and that “the results will be published in the very near future.”
He further vowed that “the guilty parties will be identified and will inevitably face deserved punishment.”
In addition to addressing the attacks, Lavrov and Rubio “exchanged views on various initiatives concerning the political resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.”
The conversation included discussions related to the impending Russia-Ukraine meeting in Istanbul, which is set for June 2. U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce noted that Rubio “reiterated President Trump’s call for continued direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace,” emphasizing Washington’s commitment to diplomatic engagement.
They also addressed a series of recent Ukrainian assaults on Russian territory, which have escalated tensions ahead of the negotiations.
On the eve of the planned talks in Türkiye, two bridge collapses occurred in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, both located near the Russian-Ukrainian border.
These incidents resulted in at least seven fatalities and numerous injuries. Russia’s Investigative Committee attributed the destruction to acts of sabotage, heightening concerns about security and stability in the affected areas.
Later the same day, unmanned aerial vehicles struck several military airbases across Russia. The targeted sites included installations in the Murmansk Region in the far north, the Ivanovo and Ryazan regions in the west, the Irkutsk Region in Siberia, and the Amur Region in the Far East.
These widespread drone strikes further intensified the conflict.
The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Rubio “expressed sincere condolences on the civilian casualties resulting from the bombings of railway infrastructure in the Bryansk and Kursk regions on June 1.”
Lavrov assured that Russian authorities would conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incidents and that “the results will be published in the very near future.”
He further vowed that “the guilty parties will be identified and will inevitably face deserved punishment.”
In addition to addressing the attacks, Lavrov and Rubio “exchanged views on various initiatives concerning the political resolution of the Ukrainian crisis.”
The conversation included discussions related to the impending Russia-Ukraine meeting in Istanbul, which is set for June 2. U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce noted that Rubio “reiterated President Trump’s call for continued direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace,” emphasizing Washington’s commitment to diplomatic engagement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment