UAB Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos Public Green Bond Issue Presentation To Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos" (Issuer) and Orion Securities (Issue organizer) on 4and 5of June will present the bond issue and will answer investor questions during the webinar.



4 June (Wednesday), 14:00

Register for the video conference by clicking the link

5 June (Thursday), 10:00 Register for the video conference by clicking the link

Investment orders can be submitted before 11 June, 3:30PM.

Key bond issue details:



Issue size: up to 100 mEUR

Size of the first tranche: up to 65 mEUR

Interest rate: 8 %

Minimum investment amount: 100 000 EUR Term: 2,5 years

For more information and full documentation click here .

HOW TO INVEST?

Contact the financial brokerage company/bank (LHV, Signet, Swedbank, SEB Bank and others) handling your securities account for the submission of an investment order.

If you do not have an investment services agreement concluded with a financial intermediary, send us an email to: ...