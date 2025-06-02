UAB Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos Public Green Bond Issue Presentation To Investors

UAB Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos Public Green Bond Issue Presentation To Investors
- 4 June (Wednesday), 14:00
- Register for the video conference by clicking the link
Investment orders can be submitted before 11 June, 3:30PM.
Key bond issue details:
- Issue size: up to 100 mEUR Size of the first tranche: up to 65 mEUR Interest rate: 8 % Minimum investment amount: 100 000 EUR Term: 2,5 years
For more information and full documentation click here .
HOW TO INVEST?
Contact the financial brokerage company/bank (LHV, Signet, Swedbank, SEB Bank and others) handling your securities account for the submission of an investment order.
If you do not have an investment services agreement concluded with a financial intermediary, send us an email to: ...
