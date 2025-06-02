Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAB Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos Public Green Bond Issue Presentation To Investors


2025-06-02 03:16:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos" (Issuer) and Orion Securities (Issue organizer) on 4th and 5th of June will present the bond issue and will answer investor questions during the webinar.

  • 4 June (Wednesday), 14:00
    • Register for the video conference by clicking the link
  • 5 June (Thursday), 10:00
    • Register for the video conference by clicking the link

Investment orders can be submitted before 11 June, 3:30PM.
Key bond issue details:

  • Issue size: up to 100 mEUR
  • Size of the first tranche: up to 65 mEUR
  • Interest rate: 8 %
  • Minimum investment amount: 100 000 EUR
  • Term: 2,5 years

For more information and full documentation click here .

HOW TO INVEST?

Contact the financial brokerage company/bank (LHV, Signet, Swedbank, SEB Bank and others) handling your securities account for the submission of an investment order.

If you do not have an investment services agreement concluded with a financial intermediary, send us an email to: ...


