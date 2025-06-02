Arizona Homebuyers Can Now Share Favorite Listings Instantly With Houzeo

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Houzeo leads Arizona's housing market with a new feature that lets buyers instantly share their favorite homes with the people who matter most.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Phoenix, AZ: Houzeo, America's Real Estate Super App, has unveiled its new“Share Listing” feature. This innovative tool aims to transform real estate into a more social experience, allowing users to quickly and easily share any property listing via email or popular social platforms such as LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).Buying a home is a big step, and it's one you often take with the support of friends and family. Home shoppers may explore desert estates in Scottsdale or search for cheap homes for sale in Chandler . Houzeo's Share Listing feature makes it easy to browse homes together. With just one tap, home shoppers can send their favorite listings to loved ones or their agent-no more copying, pasting, or jumping between apps.How the "Share Listing" Feature Works:1. Share via Email: Buyers need to enter the recipient's email and their name, then send.2. Social Sharing: With one tap, home buyers can share listings across their preferred social networks, including LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Facebook, and more.3. Copy Link & Share: Grab a direct URL to paste anywhere, including texts, chats, note-taking apps, or other platforms.Houzeo's Flat Fee MLS Arizona listing service has helped homeowners save thousands in commissions when selling their homes. Now, with a robust database of over 106,515 homes in Arizona, combined with powerful features like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, Contact Agent, and the newly added Share Listing, Houzeo is becoming a seamless and modern alternative to traditional home-buying in Arizona's housing market .You can effortlessly browse listings, view popular homes, shortlist properties that fit your needs, book tours, and submit offers-all from your mobile device. Download the Houzeo mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

