Houzeo's New Feature Transforms How Indiana Buyers Find Their Dream Home
Buying a home is often a team effort involving family, friends, and agents. Whether a home buyer is exploring a charming Indianapolis bungalow or looking at homes for sale in Fishers , they can share their favorite listings with a single tap-no need to copy links or switch between apps.
The Share Listing feature works simply:
1. Share via Email: Buyers must enter the recipient's email and their name, then hit send.
2. Social Sharing: Home shoppers can directly share listings on their preferred social networks with a single click.
3. Copy Link & Share: Copy a listing's URL to share anywhere-texts, chats, or any platform.
Houzeo's Flat Fee MLS Indiana listing service has helped homeowners save thousands in commissions when selling their homes. Houzeo offers access to over 32,000 active Indiana listings with advanced tools like IntelliSearch, Interactive Map Filters, Favorites, and Contact Agent. Share Listing strengthens Houzeo's position as a modern, efficient alternative to traditional home buying in Indiana's housing market .
You can effortlessly browse listings, view popular homes, shortlist properties that fit your needs, book tours, and submit offers-all from your mobile device. Download the Houzeo mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.
