UK Plans Strengthening Military Infrastructure Amid Russia Tensions
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is preparing to channel billions of pounds into strengthening its defense manufacturing sector in anticipation of a potential clash with Russia, according to Defense Secretary John Healey.
This initiative is being announced ahead of the release of the government’s Strategic Defense Review, scheduled for Monday.
The forthcoming document, according to reports by a news agency, is expected to characterize both Russia and China as significant dangers to the UK’s national security.
As outlined by Healey, the defense review will earmark EURO1.5 billion (approximately USD2 billion) for the construction of six new facilities dedicated to ammunition production.
Over the next half-decade, London intends to allocate around EURO6 billion toward the development of advanced, long-distance weaponry.
Among these is the Storm Shadow missile, a joint UK-France creation that, according to Russian claims, has been used by Ukraine to target non-military sites within Russian borders.
“This is a message to Moscow as well. This is Britain standing firm – not only strengthening our Armed Forces, but also reinforcing our industrial base. It’s part of our readiness to fight, if required,” stated Healey, underlining that the move is both a deterrent and a commitment to defense preparedness.
The war in Ukraine has exposed considerable shortcomings in Western arms manufacturing capabilities, with British defense officials cautioning that current stockpiles of weaponry are alarmingly insufficient, as reported by the news agency.
Being one of Ukraine’s most committed allies in Europe, the UK has supplied around EURO15.16 billion (USD17.2 billion) in support, the majority of which has been military aid, based on statistics from the Kiel Institute in Germany.
In addition, UK Premier Keir Starmer and French leader Emmanuel Macron have publicly supported the idea of deploying Western forces to Ukraine.
Both leaders have advocated for the potential formation of a peacekeeping mission, contingent on a comprehensive ceasefire agreement.
