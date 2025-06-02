403
UK Reveals Plan to Strengthen Military Industry
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom intends to deploy billions of pounds to enhance its military-industrial capabilities in anticipation of a possible confrontation with Russia, according to Defense Secretary John Healey.
This announcement precedes the release of the government’s Strategic Defense Review scheduled for Monday.
The forthcoming report, as noted by a news agency, is anticipated to highlight Russia and China as significant threats facing the UK.
As part of the strategy, the review plans to allocate EURO1.5 billion (USD2 billion) for the construction of six new ammunition manufacturing plants.
Over the next half-decade, London will invest approximately EURO6 billion in producing long-range weaponry, including Storm Shadow missiles, Healey revealed to the news agency on Sunday.
The Storm Shadow missile, created in partnership with France, has reportedly been utilized by Ukraine to target civilian sites within Russian territory, according to statements from Moscow.
Healey emphasized the message behind these efforts: “This is a message to Moscow as well.
This is Britain standing firm – not only strengthening our Armed Forces, but also reinforcing our industrial base. It’s part of our readiness to fight, if required.”
The Western assistance extended to Ukraine has brought to light critical deficiencies in weapons production, with British military officials warning that arms reserves are dangerously depleted, the news agency reported.
As one of Kyiv’s most steadfast European allies, London has supplied Ukraine with roughly EURO15.16 billion (USD17.2 billion) in aid, with over two-thirds constituting military assistance, based on figures from Germany’s Kiel Institute.
