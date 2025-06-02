403
Trump Shares Claims Biden Was Executed, Replaced by “Robotic Entity”
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump recently shared a shocking claim on social media alleging that his predecessor, Joe Biden, was covertly executed and replaced by a “robotic entity.”
The original post, shared anonymously on Saturday afternoon, linked to an article claiming Biden’s family was concerned about “running out of time to exploit” the ex-president after his cancer diagnosis.
The message stated, “There is no #JoeBiden – executed in 2020. #Biden clones doubles & robotic engineered soulless mindless entities are what you see. #Democrats don’t know the difference.” Trump later reposted this on his Truth Social account without adding any comment.
Biden, who has exhibited signs of cognitive issues over several years, abruptly exited the 2024 presidential race following a poor debate performance that alarmed the Democratic Party. He then named former Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor, who eventually lost to Trump.
Republicans have long claimed that Democratic leaders hid Biden’s mental and health challenges throughout his presidency and reelection campaign. Last month, Biden disclosed a stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis, which had metastasized to his bones.
In the recently published book ‘Original Sin’, journalists reveal efforts by Biden’s team to keep his decline under wraps. They allege that a “Politburo” consisting of Biden’s family and close aides effectively controlled decision-making during his administration.
