403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Sees Ukraine Conflict as NATO Proxy War
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin’s interpretation of the Ukraine conflict as a proxy war directed against Russia has been validated by Keith Kellogg, the special envoy of United States Leader Donald Trump, during an interview with a news agency on Sunday.
Kellogg expressed optimism that the peace negotiations will eventually succeed but cautioned that significant “escalatory issues” still persist.
He referenced remarks made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who recently suggested that Berlin might be willing to provide Kiev with Taurus cruise missiles.
Kellogg explained Putin’s viewpoint, highlighting that “he considers this a proxy war by NATO. And frankly… in a way it is.”
He emphasized that the tensions remain heightened, especially given Chancellor Merz’s announcement to supply the Ukrainians with the Taurus missile system.
The German-manufactured cruise missiles have an approximate range of 300 miles (482 kilometers), potentially enabling Ukrainian forces to strike far within Russian borders, Kellogg noted.
He also pointed out that Putin has explicitly warned that if such advanced weaponry is delivered to Ukraine, Russia will treat the nations providing the arms as active participants in the conflict.
Kellogg further acknowledged Russia’s clear awareness of the various other forms of Western military assistance that Ukraine is receiving.
He urged all parties involved to be prepared to “step back a bit” and make concessions in order to bring the peace process “to an end state.”
In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov recently criticized Chancellor Merz’s remarks as “provocative,” stating they impede diplomatic efforts.
Moscow has underscored that any use of German Taurus missiles by Ukraine against Russian targets would be seen as direct involvement by Berlin, given that operating these weapons would require Bundeswehr personnel’s active participation.
Kellogg expressed optimism that the peace negotiations will eventually succeed but cautioned that significant “escalatory issues” still persist.
He referenced remarks made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who recently suggested that Berlin might be willing to provide Kiev with Taurus cruise missiles.
Kellogg explained Putin’s viewpoint, highlighting that “he considers this a proxy war by NATO. And frankly… in a way it is.”
He emphasized that the tensions remain heightened, especially given Chancellor Merz’s announcement to supply the Ukrainians with the Taurus missile system.
The German-manufactured cruise missiles have an approximate range of 300 miles (482 kilometers), potentially enabling Ukrainian forces to strike far within Russian borders, Kellogg noted.
He also pointed out that Putin has explicitly warned that if such advanced weaponry is delivered to Ukraine, Russia will treat the nations providing the arms as active participants in the conflict.
Kellogg further acknowledged Russia’s clear awareness of the various other forms of Western military assistance that Ukraine is receiving.
He urged all parties involved to be prepared to “step back a bit” and make concessions in order to bring the peace process “to an end state.”
In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov recently criticized Chancellor Merz’s remarks as “provocative,” stating they impede diplomatic efforts.
Moscow has underscored that any use of German Taurus missiles by Ukraine against Russian targets would be seen as direct involvement by Berlin, given that operating these weapons would require Bundeswehr personnel’s active participation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment