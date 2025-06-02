403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iranian source states US conditions for nuclear agreement ‘out of touch with reality’
(MENAFN) An Iranian source speaking to RT has dismissed a new U.S. proposal for a nuclear agreement as completely unacceptable, calling Washington’s terms unrealistic and heavily biased. The comments follow five rounds of indirect negotiations mediated by Oman, during which the U.S. recently sent a formal proposal to Tehran.
According to the source, Iran was “dismayed” by the contents of the U.S. letter, describing it as "fanciful" and detached from reality. “The written elements provided by the U.S. are extremely far from a fair or realistic foundation for any compromise,” the source said.
The White House, however, presented the proposal differently. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt described it as “detailed and acceptable,” reiterating the U.S. position that Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon. Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, reportedly delivered the proposal.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran’s response would reflect its core principles and national interests. He rejected key U.S. demands, especially President Trump’s insistence on a full dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear program—including enrichment activities meant for civilian use.
Araghchi made it clear that Iran expects the removal of all U.S. sanctions and recognition of its right to enrich uranium. During Trump’s first term, he withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal, accusing Iran of violations, and reimposed sanctions under a “maximum pressure” strategy. Tehran denied those allegations but has since escalated its uranium enrichment efforts.
According to the source, Iran was “dismayed” by the contents of the U.S. letter, describing it as "fanciful" and detached from reality. “The written elements provided by the U.S. are extremely far from a fair or realistic foundation for any compromise,” the source said.
The White House, however, presented the proposal differently. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt described it as “detailed and acceptable,” reiterating the U.S. position that Iran must never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon. Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, reportedly delivered the proposal.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Iran’s response would reflect its core principles and national interests. He rejected key U.S. demands, especially President Trump’s insistence on a full dismantlement of Iran’s nuclear program—including enrichment activities meant for civilian use.
Araghchi made it clear that Iran expects the removal of all U.S. sanctions and recognition of its right to enrich uranium. During Trump’s first term, he withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal, accusing Iran of violations, and reimposed sanctions under a “maximum pressure” strategy. Tehran denied those allegations but has since escalated its uranium enrichment efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment