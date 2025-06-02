Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karol Nawrocki Secures Victory in Poland’s Presidential Race


2025-06-02 02:26:05
(MENAFN) Karol Nawrocki has emerged victorious in Poland’s presidential race, narrowly surpassing Warsaw’s Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski with 50.9% of the vote, according to official figures from the nation’s Election Commission.

The decisive runoff, conducted on Sunday, involved nearly 29 million eligible voters choosing between Trzaskowski and Nawrocki—a historian supported by the opposition conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party. Despite pre-election polls favoring Trzaskowski, Nawrocki clinched a narrow majority, with the Warsaw mayor finishing close behind at 49.1%.

Voter participation was notably high, reaching 71.63%.

This tightly fought election unfolded amid deep political divisions within Poland, underscoring the fierce rivalry between Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s pro-EU administration and the opposition. The campaign was dominated by debates over relations with the European Union, judicial reforms, abortion policies, and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Experts suggest that Nawrocki, recognized for his Euroscepticism and support for policies similar to those of U.S. President Donald Trump, could pose significant challenges to Tusk’s coalition by potentially using his presidential veto powers throughout his five-year term.

