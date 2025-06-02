BW Offshore: Dividend Information
Reference is made to the Q1 2025 Presentation released 2 June 2025.
BW Offshore Limited (“BW Offshore”) provides the following key information relating to its cash dividend for Q1 2025.
Cash dividend:
Cash dividend amount: USD 0.0625 per share
Declared currency: USD
Timeline:
Date of approval: 28 May 2025
Last day inclusive: 3 June 2025
Ex-date: 4 June 2025
Record date: 5 June 2025
Dividend payment date and delivery of Dividend Shares to shareholders: On or about 12 June 2025
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
...
About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,100 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment