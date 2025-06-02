Total Voting Rights
In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended), Irish Continental Group plc (“the Company”) confirms that as at 31 May 2025:
The Company's total issued share capital consists of 161,819,315 ICG Units. No shares were held as Treasury Shares.
The total number of ICG Units with voting rights is 161,819,315 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended) and the Transparency Rules.
2 June 2025
Tom Corcoran, Company Secretary, Tel +353 1 607 5628, Email: ...
