Total Voting Rights
PayPoint Plc (the "Company") - Total Voting Rights and Capital
In conformity with DTR 5.6.1 the Company hereby notifies the market of the following:
As of 30 May 2025, the Company's share capital consisted of 70,312,754 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
The above figure of 70,312,754 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
PayPoint Plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173
Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer, +44 (0)7919 488066
LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
Legal Disclaimer:
