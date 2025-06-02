This Is Why Congress Continues To Shrink: JD(U) Slams Kharge's Remarks On Op Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Responding strongly to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's demand for proof of damage inflicted during Operation Sindoor, Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said it is due to such political posturing on national security issues that the party continues to shrink.

Kumar condemned Kharge's remarks, calling them unfortunate and politically motivated.

Speaking to IANS, Kumar said,“It is the misfortune of the Congress party that Mallikarjun Kharge is its national president. After the Pahalgam terror incident, our armed forces responded with unmatched courage and valour, striking terrorist hideouts inside Pakistan. This was a diplomatic victory for India as even our MPs, during their international visits, exposed Pakistan's terror-supporting policies before the global community,” Neeraj Kumar said.

“However, Congress fails to recognise this success due to political jealousy. When it comes to terrorism, there should be no room for political disagreement. And it is precisely because of such irresponsible statements that Congress continues to shrink in terms of public support,” he added.

Kharge had earlier demanded that the government convene a special Parliament session following remarks made by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in Singapore, where the General had categorically rejected Pakistan's allegations, stating they were“absolutely incorrect”.

Kharge also called for an independent review of India's defence preparedness, similar to the post-Kargil review.

Asked about Union Minister Chirag Paswan's reported intention to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, Kumar welcomed the move, saying it would strengthen the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state.

“Chirag Paswan is a Union Cabinet Minister in Narendra Modi's government. His party is part of the NDA. He has publicly said that the elections in Bihar will be contested under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and that Kumar will remain the Chief Minister,” said Kumar.

“If any leader from an NDA ally wants to contest, they will naturally fight from the seat allocated to their party. This will only further strengthen the NDA in Bihar,” he added.