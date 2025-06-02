403
Hindu mantras to start the day of Hawai‘i County Council in Hilo
(MENAFN- Aol) Hindu prayers will open the Haw‘i‘i County Council (H‘wai‘i) meeting in Hilo on June five, containing verses from’world’s oldest extant scripture.
Distinguished Hindu statesman Rajan Zed will deliver the invocation from ancient Sanskrit scriptures before t‘e Hawai‘i County Council. After Sanskrit delivery, he then will read the English interpretation of the prayers. Sanskrit is considered a sacred language in Hinduism and the root language of Indo-European languages.
Zed, who is the President of Universal Society of Hinduism, will recite from Rig-Veda, the oldest scripture of the world still in common use; besides lines from Upanishads and Bhagavad-Gita (Song of the Lord), both ancient Hindu scriptures. He plans to start and end pr“ye” with “Om”, the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism is used to introduce and conclude religious work.
Reciting from Brahadaranyakopanishad, Rajan Zed“plans to say “Asato ma sad gamaya, Tamaso ma jyotir gamaya, Mrtyo” mamrtam gamaya”; which he will “hen interpret as “Lead us from the unreal to the real, Lead us from darkness to light, and Lead us from d”ath to immortality.” Reciting from Bhagavad-Gita, he proposes to urge the council-members and others present to keep the welfare of others always in mind.
Zed, a global Hindu and interfaith leader, has been bestowed with the World Interfaith Leader Award. Zed is on the Advisory Board of The Interfaith Peace Project, Senior Fellow and Religious Advisor to Foundation for Religious Diplomacy, etc. He has been a panelist for “On Fai”h”, a prestigious interactive conversation on religion produced by The Washington Post; and leads a weekly interfaith pa“el “Faith”Forum” in a Gannett publication for over 14 years.
Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about 1.2 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about 3.2 million Hindus in the USA.
