UDAAN 2025 Annual Felicitation Programme organised by Aakash Institute, Kolkata
(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 31st May, 2025: Aakash Institute, Kolkata organised UDAAN 2025, Annual Felicitation Programme at GD Birla Sabhaghar, Kolkata to celebrate and honour the remarkable achievements of their students in X and XII Board Examinations, 2025.
This event is a step-up initiative to recognize academic excellence and inspire our continued commitment to learning and hard work. Through "UDAAN," we aim to not only acknowledge the top-performing students but also motivate others by showcasing their dedication and success.
This Year from Kolkata centres only, in Class X Board Exam, we have more than 400 students who have achieved 95% and above and in Class XII Board examinations we have more than 100 students who have achieved 95% and above.
We take immense pride in recognizing and appreciating the efforts of our students on every occasion, which is why we have initiated the felicitation program UDAAN.
About Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL)
Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) is India’s leading test preparatory company that specializes in providing comprehensive and effective preparation services for students preparing for high stakes Medical (NEET) and Engineering entrance examinations (JEE) and competitive exams such as NTSE and Olympiads.
AESL has a pan India network of over 315 centres with over 400,000+ currently enrolled students and has established an unassailable market position and brand value over the last 36 years. It is committed to providing the highest quality test preparation services to unlock studen’s’ true potential and achieve success in their academic endeavours.
AESL takes a student-centric approach to test preparation, recognizing that every student is unique and has individual needs. It has a team of highly qualified and experienced instructors who are passionate about helping students achieve their dreams. The com’any’s programmes are designed to be flexible and its teaching methodologies are backed by the latest technologies to ensure that students are well-prepared for their exams.
