Last Chance To Shop & Save: Dubai’s 3 Day Super Sale Ends Tomorrow
(MENAFN- House of Comms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 31 May 2025: The clock is ticking for the wrap up of Dubai’s biggest shopping weekend, the 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS), which concludes tomorrow, 1 June, with one final chance to shop, gift, and save on unmissable Eid Al Adha offers. Incredible discounts of up to 90 per cent are still up for grabs across more than 500 top brands at over 2,500 outlets, promising shoppers massive savings and exclusive rewards while scoring exquisite Eid gifts at unbeatable prices for one more day only.
Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), shoppers will not want to miss the last opportunity to grab limited-time deals across all major categories - whether fashion, beauty, homeware, electronics, toys, and several others. Exclusive offers, mega markdowns, and limited-time bundles are still available across leading brands like Al Jaber Optical, Chattels & More, Claire's, Crate & Barrel, Danube Home, Daniel Wellington, Debenhams, Harman House, Home Centre, Jacky’s Retail, Kipling, LEGO, Level Shoe District, Lululemon, Mamas & Papas, Mango, Marks & Spencer, Nishat Linen, Pure Gold Jewellers, Puma, Ray Ban, Rivoli, Sacoor Brothers, Samsung, Sephora, Steve Madden, Ted Baker, The Watch House, Toys R Us, Under Armour, Virgin Megastore, and Watsons, alongside additional top brands.
For those who have yet to hit the malls, there’s still time to experience the citywide shopping rush. Dubai’s leading retail destinations remain open and buzzing with final reductions, including BurJuman, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me'aisem, City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, Festival Plaza, Ibn Battuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Nakheel Mall, The Outlet Village, WAFI Mall, and many more.
The excitement doesn’t stop at discounts. At Dubai Festival City Mall, shoppers still have the chance to win a massive AED 20,000 mall gift card when they spend AED 300 or more. Every AED 300 spent leads to one entry into the draw, while fashion purchases score double the entries - promising the ultimate shopping spree just in time for Eid.
There’s also still time for shoppers to supercharge their purchase and unlock even more value by using their favourite loyalty programmes, including BLUE Rewards, SHARE, Amber, AURA, Tickit, Privilege Plus, and Skywards Everyday. From cashback and discounts to air miles and perks, every purchase becomes more rewarding during 3DSS.
With just one day remaining, this is the final call to experience the season’s biggest savings, grab those last-minute gifts, and celebrate Eid with style.
