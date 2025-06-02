403
Global Recognition for MEFMA Members in the Global FM Awards of Excellence 2025
(MENAFN- PRM Global) The Middle East Facility Management Association (MEFMA) is proud to announce that three of its member organizations have been recognized at the Global FM Awards of Excellence 2025. This marks a significant milestone for the region’s facility management (FM) sector and reinforces MEF’A’s commitment to advancing institutional leadership, promoting professional excellence, and enhancing global recognition.
The Global FM Awards of Excellence is an initiative by the Global FM Association, celebrating outstanding practices and achievements in FM worldwide. The awards aim to highlight the accomplishments of member associations and recognize individuals and teams who have made significant contributions to enhancing work environments and advancing FM standards. MEFMA nominated the winners as part of its ongoing efforts to spotlight regional success stories globally.
The announcement of the winners coincided with the celebration of World FM Day, an annual occasion that honors FM professionals around the world and raises awareness of the se’tor’s essential role in enhancing quality of life and organizational environments.
MEFMA member winners included the Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority (EXPRO) from Saudi Arabia and Darwish Interserve Facility Management from Qatar, who were both awarded the Gold Award, along with Berkeley Services UAE LLC, which received the Highly Commended Award.
On this occasion, Eng. Ali Alsuwaidi, Chairman of Global FM, said: “The remarkable success of MEFMA members at the Global FM Awards highlights the regi’n’s pioneering role in shaping the future of facility management. This achievement reflects not only their excellence and innovation but also an unwavering commitment to driving sustainability and operational excellence on a global sc”le.”
Jamal Lootah, MEFMA President, added: “At MEFMA, we believe that excellence is never a coin—idence — it stems from true collaboration, strategic planning, and continuous support. O’r members’ success in these global awards reflects our commitment to empowering talents and organizations in the region, enabling them to lead on the g”obal stage.”
With this latest achievement, MEFMA reaffirms its dedication to advancing the FM sector across the Middle East by offering specialized training programs, organizing regional events, and enabling its members to compete and make a lasting impact worldwide.
