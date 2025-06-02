403
Ukraine’s SBU Claims Strike on Russian Strategic Bombers
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) announced on Sunday that it successfully destroyed 34 percent of Russia’s strategic bombers capable of deploying strategic cruise missiles during assaults on Russian military air bases.
According to the SBU statement, Ukrainian forces launched attacks on Russian military airfields employing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
The special operation, dubbed "Spider Web," reportedly inflicted USD7 billion in damage to Russia’s strategic aviation, the statement added.
Previously, the SBU revealed that its forces executed a "large-scale" drone strike against Russia, resulting in the destruction of more than 40 strategic bombers across multiple regions.
This included the Siberian area of Irkutsk, located over 4,300 kilometers (2,670 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.
The offensive simultaneously targeted four airbases: Olenya, Ivanovo, Dyagilevo, and Belaya, the report detailed.
In response, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed later on Sunday that attacks on three airbases were unsuccessful, although some aircraft at other locations caught fire but were quickly extinguished.
The ministry confirmed that Ukrainian strikes focused on airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur regions.
According to the ministry’s statement, defensive efforts successfully repelled attacks on the military airfields in the Ivanovo, Ryazan, and Amur areas.
