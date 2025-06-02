TN To Launch 'Social Labs', 'Learn-A-Lot' To Empower Over 60,000 Hostel Students
The initiatives are specially designed for first-generation learners from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, most of whose families earn less than Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.
While basic academic needs are met in these hostels, officials say there remains a gap in providing structured support for skill development, career readiness, and life skills.
“According to the Heckman Curve, the highest rate of return on investment in human capital comes from early interventions. These two programmes aim to bridge critical gaps in students' academic and personal growth,” a senior department official said.
The Social Labs programme will cater to students in 174 college hostels, covering around 12,910 students. Its primary objective is to build employability, boost self-confidence, and foster a mentorship ecosystem.
Training modules will include spoken English, personality development, MS Office, Tally, arts, and sports.“The goal is to ensure these students are not just college-ready but job-ready,” the official added.
On the other hand, the Learn-a-Lot programme is designed for school students residing in 997 hostels, benefitting nearly 44,500 children. This initiative adopts a holistic approach, combining curriculum-based academic support with co-scholastic development and life skill education.
Students will receive training in STEM subjects, digital literacy, fine arts, sports, value education, and career guidance. Recognising the differing needs of school and college students, the department has tailored each programme accordingly.
“The difference in both initiatives stems from the stage of life the students are in. Learn-a-Lot focuses on foundational skills, while Social Labs gears students toward professional and interpersonal growth,” the official explained.
Both programmes will be implemented through a zone-wise strategy and delivered in flexible formats -- online, offline, or blended -- depending on the infrastructure available in each location. Officials believe these initiatives will empower students to unlock their full potential and break the cycle of poverty through education and skill development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment