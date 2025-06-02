TN To Launch 'Social Labs', 'Learn-A-Lot' To Empower Over 60,000 Hostel Students

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 2 (IANS) In a significant step to enhance educational and personal development among marginalised communities, the Tamil Nadu government's Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department is set to roll out two major initiatives -- Social Labs and Learn-a-Lot -- targeting more than 60,000 students staying in government-run hostels across the state.

The initiatives are specially designed for first-generation learners from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, most of whose families earn less than Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.

While basic academic needs are met in these hostels, officials say there remains a gap in providing structured support for skill development, career readiness, and life skills.

“According to the Heckman Curve, the highest rate of return on investment in human capital comes from early interventions. These two programmes aim to bridge critical gaps in students' academic and personal growth,” a senior department official said.

The Social Labs programme will cater to students in 174 college hostels, covering around 12,910 students. Its primary objective is to build employability, boost self-confidence, and foster a mentorship ecosystem.

Training modules will include spoken English, personality development, MS Office, Tally, arts, and sports.“The goal is to ensure these students are not just college-ready but job-ready,” the official added.

On the other hand, the Learn-a-Lot programme is designed for school students residing in 997 hostels, benefitting nearly 44,500 children. This initiative adopts a holistic approach, combining curriculum-based academic support with co-scholastic development and life skill education.

Students will receive training in STEM subjects, digital literacy, fine arts, sports, value education, and career guidance. Recognising the differing needs of school and college students, the department has tailored each programme accordingly.

“The difference in both initiatives stems from the stage of life the students are in. Learn-a-Lot focuses on foundational skills, while Social Labs gears students toward professional and interpersonal growth,” the official explained.

Both programmes will be implemented through a zone-wise strategy and delivered in flexible formats -- online, offline, or blended -- depending on the infrastructure available in each location. Officials believe these initiatives will empower students to unlock their full potential and break the cycle of poverty through education and skill development.