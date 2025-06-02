403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Blocks Medical Aid to Gaza
(MENAFN) Israel's continued refusal to allow over 3,000 health relief trucks into Gaza is intensifying an already dire humanitarian emergency, a high-ranking health representative reported on Sunday.
Munir al-Bursh, the Director-General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, revealed that medical facilities in the territory are enduring "catastrophic" conditions due to an extreme lack of pharmaceuticals and crucial health equipment.
According to Bursh, Israeli authorities are preventing the entry of approximately 3,000 aid vehicles loaded with vital healthcare provisions from Egypt’s Arish city.
"The occupation’s ongoing ban on the entry of medicine and vaccines has contributed to the spread of infectious diseases and epidemics," Bursh emphasized in a public statement.
He highlighted a noticeable rise in incidents of severe diarrhea, meningitis, and other medical emergencies, worsened by the collapse of Gaza's water infrastructure.
Currently, around 90 percent of the population is enduring a critical shortage of clean drinking water.
Bursh also denounced Israel’s newly implemented method for distributing humanitarian assistance, calling it a system of “mass killing and forced displacement.”
Since May 27, no fewer than 49 Palestinians have lost their lives, and more than 300 have sustained injuries due to Israeli strikes targeting civilians who were trying to access humanitarian support, as stated by Gaza’s government media office.
The United Nations has described Israel’s blockade as having induced a man-made famine.
With border crossings remaining virtually sealed to humanitarian convoys for over three months, Gaza’s 2.4 million inhabitants are now facing widespread hunger.
Munir al-Bursh, the Director-General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, revealed that medical facilities in the territory are enduring "catastrophic" conditions due to an extreme lack of pharmaceuticals and crucial health equipment.
According to Bursh, Israeli authorities are preventing the entry of approximately 3,000 aid vehicles loaded with vital healthcare provisions from Egypt’s Arish city.
"The occupation’s ongoing ban on the entry of medicine and vaccines has contributed to the spread of infectious diseases and epidemics," Bursh emphasized in a public statement.
He highlighted a noticeable rise in incidents of severe diarrhea, meningitis, and other medical emergencies, worsened by the collapse of Gaza's water infrastructure.
Currently, around 90 percent of the population is enduring a critical shortage of clean drinking water.
Bursh also denounced Israel’s newly implemented method for distributing humanitarian assistance, calling it a system of “mass killing and forced displacement.”
Since May 27, no fewer than 49 Palestinians have lost their lives, and more than 300 have sustained injuries due to Israeli strikes targeting civilians who were trying to access humanitarian support, as stated by Gaza’s government media office.
The United Nations has described Israel’s blockade as having induced a man-made famine.
With border crossings remaining virtually sealed to humanitarian convoys for over three months, Gaza’s 2.4 million inhabitants are now facing widespread hunger.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- Whale.Io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils“Wager & Earn” Campaign And Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment