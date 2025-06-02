403
Ukraine, Russia Resume Direct Talks in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Discussions between representatives from Ukraine and Russia are scheduled to take place at Istanbul’s Ciragan Palace at 1 p.m. (1000 GMT) on Monday, according to information from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced earlier on Sunday that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will be at the forefront of Ukraine’s team for the upcoming second session of direct negotiations with Russian officials, set to occur in Istanbul on Monday.
Previously, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that Russia had proposed organizing a new meeting in Istanbul on June 2, and that Vladimir Medinsky, a close adviser to President Vladimir Putin, would lead the Russian delegation.
