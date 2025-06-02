NEQSOL Holding Receives Final Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of Ukrainian Titanium Producer UMCC

NEQSOL Holding receives regulatory clearance to acquire Ukrainian titanium leader UMCC

NEQSOL to Transform UMCC into a Global Leader in Titanium and Rare Earth Material

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NEQSOL Holding , a Dutch-based international group of companies operating in 11 countries, and one of Ukraine's largest private investors, has received final approval from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) to acquire a controlling stake in United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC) – one of the world's leading producers of titanium and rare earth raw materials.

The approval paves the way for NEQSOL's subsidiary, CEMIN Ukraine LLC, to complete the share purchase and assume full control of UMCC. The transaction marks a major milestone in one of Ukraine's most significant wartime privatizations.

NEQSOL Holding has pledged to fulfill all privatization commitments and lead UMCC's transformation into a modern, competitive player in the global titanium industry.

“The AMCU's decision marks the completion of a key stage in one of the largest privatizations during the war period. As a strategic investor, we are bringing world-class business expertise to UMCC to transform it into a modern global player in the titanium industry,” said Volodymyr Lavrenchuk, Country Manager of NEQSOL Holding Ukraine.

“This acquisition is a meaningful step toward supporting Ukraine's long-term stability and industrial growth,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding.“UMCC has significant potential, and we see an opportunity to contribute to the country's economic renewal. Our focus now is on bringing the right expertise, technology, and governance to build UMCC into a strong, globally competitive company.”

To drive UMCC's modernization, NEQSOL Holding has already begun collaborating with leading firms and industry experts. Priorities include:

.Developing value-added products

.Expanding deep processing capabilities

.Entering key global markets, including the US and Europe

NEQSOL Holding also reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and social responsibility. The company will implement international governance standards at UMCC and launch a long-term social program to support local communities.

This acquisition represents NEQSOL Holding's strategic investment in Ukraine's future – promoting industrial growth, sustainability, and economic resilience.

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in telecommunications, energy, construction, and high-tech sectors across Europe, the US, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. The company is committed to investments that drive innovation, foster economic development, and create sustainable value.

About UMCC

United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC) is a Ukrainian company and one of the world's largest producers of titanium concentrate and other rare earth raw materials. The company plays a key role in global supply chains, contributing to strategic industries across multiple markets.

