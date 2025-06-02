403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tragic Turn: Woman Accused of Daughter's Murder Dies in Prison
(MENAFN) An Australian woman who was facing charges for the brutal murder of her three-year-old daughter has tragically passed away in custody, just days after being found unresponsive in her prison cell, authorities confirmed on Monday.
Lauren Flanigan, 32, was charged on Tuesday with the stabbing death of her young daughter at a residence in Moore Park Beach, located over 300 kilometers north of Brisbane, Queensland.
On Friday, Flanigan was discovered unconscious in her cell at the Brisbane Women's Correctional Center and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Queensland Police Services revealed on Monday that Flanigan succumbed to her condition on Sunday night.
Set to face court in July, Flanigan had not yet declared her plea regarding the murder charge.
According to an Australian news outlet, she had been housed in a high-security crisis unit designed for inmates deemed to be at significant risk.
Lauren Flanigan, 32, was charged on Tuesday with the stabbing death of her young daughter at a residence in Moore Park Beach, located over 300 kilometers north of Brisbane, Queensland.
On Friday, Flanigan was discovered unconscious in her cell at the Brisbane Women's Correctional Center and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Queensland Police Services revealed on Monday that Flanigan succumbed to her condition on Sunday night.
Set to face court in July, Flanigan had not yet declared her plea regarding the murder charge.
According to an Australian news outlet, she had been housed in a high-security crisis unit designed for inmates deemed to be at significant risk.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
CommentsNo comment