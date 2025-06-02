Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tragic Turn: Woman Accused of Daughter's Murder Dies in Prison

Tragic Turn: Woman Accused of Daughter's Murder Dies in Prison


2025-06-02 01:30:20
(MENAFN) An Australian woman who was facing charges for the brutal murder of her three-year-old daughter has tragically passed away in custody, just days after being found unresponsive in her prison cell, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Lauren Flanigan, 32, was charged on Tuesday with the stabbing death of her young daughter at a residence in Moore Park Beach, located over 300 kilometers north of Brisbane, Queensland.

On Friday, Flanigan was discovered unconscious in her cell at the Brisbane Women's Correctional Center and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Queensland Police Services revealed on Monday that Flanigan succumbed to her condition on Sunday night.

Set to face court in July, Flanigan had not yet declared her plea regarding the murder charge.
According to an Australian news outlet, she had been housed in a high-security crisis unit designed for inmates deemed to be at significant risk.

MENAFN02062025000045017169ID1109623418

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search