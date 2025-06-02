Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trzaskowski Holds Lead in Polish Presidential Race

2025-06-02 01:27:29
(MENAFN) According to preliminary exit polls released Sunday evening, liberal hopeful Rafal Trzaskowski is narrowly ahead in Poland’s presidential contest, securing 50.3 percent of the vote.

These early results were published by Ipsos and reflect data gathered on behalf of major Polish media outlets.

His opponent, Karol Nawrocki, a populist and conservative contender, was reported to have attained 49.7 percent of the votes.

The slim margin underscores the intensity and competitiveness of the electoral race.

In addition, the survey highlighted an unprecedented voter turnout, reaching 72.8 percent, which marks a historic high for the country’s presidential elections.

