403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trzaskowski Holds Lead in Polish Presidential Race
(MENAFN) According to preliminary exit polls released Sunday evening, liberal hopeful Rafal Trzaskowski is narrowly ahead in Poland’s presidential contest, securing 50.3 percent of the vote.
These early results were published by Ipsos and reflect data gathered on behalf of major Polish media outlets.
His opponent, Karol Nawrocki, a populist and conservative contender, was reported to have attained 49.7 percent of the votes.
The slim margin underscores the intensity and competitiveness of the electoral race.
In addition, the survey highlighted an unprecedented voter turnout, reaching 72.8 percent, which marks a historic high for the country’s presidential elections.
These early results were published by Ipsos and reflect data gathered on behalf of major Polish media outlets.
His opponent, Karol Nawrocki, a populist and conservative contender, was reported to have attained 49.7 percent of the votes.
The slim margin underscores the intensity and competitiveness of the electoral race.
In addition, the survey highlighted an unprecedented voter turnout, reaching 72.8 percent, which marks a historic high for the country’s presidential elections.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment