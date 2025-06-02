Kings Forge Launches Ohio Division Of Mens Development And Leadership Training

Forging Men in the Fire

Through proven coaching strategies, Kings Forge equips men with the skills and mindset to overcome challenges, strengthen leadership, and thrive in every area.

- Marion MillerMILLERSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Kings Forge Launches New Platform to Empower Men in Faith, Family, and BusinessKings Forge, a faith-based movement dedicated to activating men to honor God by leading with excellence in life, family, and business, proudly announces the launch of its new online platform, . This initiative aims to provide resources, coaching, and community support to help men embrace their highest calling and live with purpose.Founded in north central Ohio, Kings Forge is committed to elevating husbands, fathers, business owners, and men of faith through experiential seminars, masterminds, and coaching programs. The organization focuses on helping men level up in all areas of life, encouraging them to become the leaders they are meant to be. "Our mission is to activate men to honor God by leading with excellence," said Marion Miller, Founder and CEO of Kings Forge. "Through our programs and resources, we aim to support men in their journey to become strong leaders in their families, communities, and workplaces."Key Methods of Kings Forge:Experiential Seminars: Interactive events designed to challenge and inspire men to grow in their faith and leadership.Masterminds: Small group sessions that provide accountability, encouragement, and strategic insights for personal and professional development.Coaching Programs: Personalized coaching to help men identify their purpose, set goals, and overcome obstacles.Resource Library: Access to articles, videos, and tools focused on spiritual growth, leadership, and family dynamics.Kings Forge operates on the belief that the Christian faith offers individuals the opportunity to be spiritually reborn and to engage deeply in their process of sanctification. The organization's work centers on leading men to embrace the grace-gift of salvation and to live with strength and integrity.kingsforgeAbout Kings ForgeKings Forge is a movement founded on the Christian faith, dedicated to activating men to honor God by leading with excellence in life, family, and business. Through seminars, masterminds, and coaching, Kings Forge empowers men to embrace their highest calling and live with purposeFor more information about Kings Forge and to explore the new platform, please visit .Marion MillerFounder & CEOKings ForgeEmail: ...Phone: 330-510-4996Website:

