Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
June 2025 Auspicious Dates For Griha Pravesh, Vehicle Purchase, And Marriage

June 2025 Auspicious Dates For Griha Pravesh, Vehicle Purchase, And Marriage


2025-06-02 01:10:16
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p><strong>June 2025 Auspicious Dates Details:</strong> In Hinduism, every auspicious task is performed according to specific muhurats. These include marriage, house warming, and purchasing a house or vehicle. June 2025 offers numerous auspicious dates for these activities. Tasks performed during these times are believed to be more fruitful. June encompasses the Jyeshtha and Ashadha months, both considered significant. Find out the auspicious dates for various activities in June 2025...</p><h2><strong>June 2025 Marriage Muhurat</strong></h2><p>There are 5 auspicious dates for marriage in June 2025: 2, 4, 5, 7, and 8. After this, marriages are halted due to the setting of Jupiter on June 12th, resuming only after it rises on July 9th.</p><h2><strong>June 2025 House Warming Muhurat</strong></h2><p>For house warming, there are only 2 muhurats in June: 4 and 6. There are no other auspicious dates for this activity this month.</p><h2><strong>June 2025 Property Purchase Muhurat</strong></h2><p>If you're looking to purchase property like a house, shop, land, or apartment, there are 6 auspicious dates: 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, and 27.</p><h2><strong>June 2025 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat</strong></h2><p>June 2025 has 8 auspicious dates for vehicle purchases, suitable for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers: 5, 6, 8, 15, 16, 20, 23, and 27.</p><p><strong>Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.</strong></p>

MENAFN02062025007385015968ID1109623387

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search