“Congress Has Done More For Bengaluru's Development,” Says DK Shivakumar, Announces ₹1 Lakh Crore City Plan

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Sunday that Rs 1 lakh worth of projects have been planned for the development of Bengaluru city, while stating that the "Congress party had done more for Bengaluru's development than other parties."

Shivakumar was speaking at a meeting of Dasarahalli Assembly constituency leaders and workers, where he highlighted the developmental plan for the country's tech capital.

"Bengaluru city's population has grown from 70 lakh to 1.5 crore in the last 20 years, and hence we have formulated projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore for the development of the city. It was not the BJP that built the flyover on Tumkur Road, Airport Road, Hosur Road and Kolar Road. It was the Manmohan Singh government that granted these projects," Shivakumar said.

"We have formed the Greater Bengaluru Authority to cater to the needs of the growing city. After a meeting with the MLAs and ministers, we will decide the number of corporations. We will hold elections once the corporations are formed," he added.

Talking about the promise of delivering on the guarantee schemes, an election promise of the party, Shivakumar added, "When I took oath as the KPCC President, I had said that the Congress party will come to power if the youth and women of the state make up their mind. We came to power, and we decided to repay their debt through five guarantee schemes. Our government has delivered as promised."

Hitting out at the BJP, Shivakumar said that the opposing party is "about more noise and little action."

"The BJP was in power in the state before us for 4 years, yet never came up with any schemes like guarantee schemes. BJP is about more noise and little action. Our candidate Manjanna had lost the election here, yet he has got e-khatha done for 8,000 families," he said.

Earlier today, Shivakumar also highlighted the Express Link Canal project, saying that the project would continue despite protests.

He said that 40 per cent of the work had already been completed, and there was no reason to halt the project at this stage.

He said, "Forty per cent of the work of the Express Link Canal project has been completed. In this situation, there is no reason to stop the work," Shivakumar told reporters at Vidhana Soudha while addressing concerns over the Hemavati Link Canal project."