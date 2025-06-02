Stunning Back Hand Mehndi Designs For Eid Al-Adha 2025

Eid al-Adha 2025 Back Hand Mehndi Designs: Muslim girls adorn their hands with henna for Eid al-Adha. We're showcasing 7 back hand mehndi designs you can recreate.

Arabic Bell Design

This long, bell-like design starts at your fingertips and extends to the wrist. It not only looks beautiful but also makes hands appear longer and graceful. You can also add a moon design touch.

Geometric Pattern

If you prefer something modern and minimal, this design made of geometric shapes like diamonds, squares, and leaves on the back of your hand will give a trendy and stylish look.

Finger Mehndi Designs

This design focuses on the fingers with a light design on the wrist. You can copy this design for Bakrid.

Moon & Lamp Mehndi Design

You can get a mehndi design focusing on the moon and lamp on your back hand. This also looks quite beautiful.

Floral Motifs

This design, made of flower vines and bud-like motifs, perfectly matches traditional Bakrid attire.

Fusion Fancy Design

If you want a mix of classic and modern, you can get a simple yet elegant mehndi design like this. This type of mehndi design is a blend of modern and traditional.