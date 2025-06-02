403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Stunning Back Hand Mehndi Designs For Eid Al-Adha 2025
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Eid al-Adha 2025 Back Hand Mehndi Designs: Muslim girls adorn their hands with henna for Eid al-Adha. We're showcasing 7 back hand mehndi designs you can recreate.</p><img><p><strong>Arabic Bell Design</strong></p><p>This long, bell-like design starts at your fingertips and extends to the wrist. It not only looks beautiful but also makes hands appear longer and graceful. You can also add a moon design touch.</p><img><p><strong>Geometric Pattern</strong></p><p>If you prefer something modern and minimal, this design made of geometric shapes like diamonds, squares, and leaves on the back of your hand will give a trendy and stylish look.</p><img><p><strong>Finger Mehndi Designs</strong></p><p>This design focuses on the fingers with a light design on the wrist. You can copy this design for Bakrid.</p><img><p>Moon & Lamp Mehndi Design</p><p>You can get a mehndi design focusing on the moon and lamp on your back hand. This also looks quite beautiful.</p><img><p><strong>Floral Motifs</strong></p><p>This design, made of flower vines and bud-like motifs, perfectly matches traditional Bakrid attire.</p><img><p>Fusion Fancy Design</p><p>If you want a mix of classic and modern, you can get a simple yet elegant mehndi design like this. This type of mehndi design is a blend of modern and traditional.</p>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- Reppo Launches World's First Liquid Node Sale, Pioneering Decentralized Data Infrastructure
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- Moonx: Bydfi's On-Chain Trading Engine - A Ticket From CEX To DEX
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
CommentsNo comment