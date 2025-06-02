IPL 2025: MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Admits Lack Of Execution After Defeat To PBKS In Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on the fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), on Monday and praised PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer's batting while acknowledging his team's inability to execute their bowling strategy effectively.

Pandya acknowledged that the decision-making during the crucial overs could have been better, specifically mentioning Jasprit Bumrah's under-utilisation at a key moment.

"Especially Shreyas, the way he batted, he took his chances and played really well. It was a par score, but it really needed great execution from the bowling unit. They were really calm and put us under pressure, and we were not able to execute the way we wanted. [Should Bumrah have bowled the 17th over?] In hindsight, it would have been different, but maybe a little too early," Hardik Pandya said in the post-match presentation.

Shreyas Iyer's knock takes PBKS through the finish line

Chasing a stiff target of 204, Punjab showed both aggression and composure to overhaul the total with an over to spare, thanks largely to Iyer's clean striking and calculated leadership in the middle.

Punjab's chase began on a shaky note as Prabhsimran Singh fell early to Trent Boult for just 6, leaving PBKS at 13/1 in 2.1 overs. Priyansh Arya provided a quick spark with a brisk 20 off 10 balls before being dismissed by Ashwani Kumar, with the score at 55/2 in 5.1 overs Josh Inglis then took charge alongside Iyer, stroking a confident 38 off 21 deliveries, including five boundaries and two sixes. However, MI skipper Hardik Pandya removed him at a crucial juncture, momentarily halting Punjab's momentum.

Iyer-Wadhera partnership revives PBKS batting

With pressure building, Nehal Wadhera partnered with Iyer to put together a critical 84-run stand, maintaining the required rate and keeping Punjab in the hunt. Wadhera missed out on a half-century, falling for 48 to Ashwani Kumar, but by then, the platform had been set.

Even as wickets fell around him, including a run-out of Shashank Singh for 2, Iyer remained unflustered. Punjab crossed 100 in 10.3 overs and brought up 150 in 15.1, keeping the scoreboard ticking efficiently.

Iyer seals victory for PBKS in 19th over

The chase was sealed in 19 overs, with Iyer finishing things off in emphatic style, taking his team to the final with a towering six. This win not only marked Punjab Kings' first IPL final appearance since 2014 but also added a new chapter to Iyer's captaincy legacy.

Earlier in the first innings, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav played crucial knocks of 44 apiece as Mumbai Indians posted 203/6 in 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer was awarded Player of the Match for his match-winning innings of 87 off 41 balls, which included five fours and eight sixes.