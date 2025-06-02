Eid Al-Adha 2025: Lucknow Imam Calls For Private Sacrifices, Social Media Restraint 'Pray For Soldiers'
“This festival will be celebrated on June 7 in the country. A 12-point advisory has been issued by the Islamic Centre of India Lucknow... The 'Qurbani' can be done on June 7, 8 and 9; cleanliness should be maintained, and it shouldn't be done in any public space,” Maulana Khalid said in a video advisory issued on June 2.Also Read | Eid al-Adha 2025 LIVE: Bakri-eid in India likely on June 7
“No photos or videos should be clicked or posted on social media,” he said.
“Pack the meat properly and distribute it. Also, once the Eid Namaz is over, make sure you pray for Palestine and also for brave soldiers guarding our borders,” said Maulana Khalid.
Muslims offer speacial Eid prayers in the morning on the occasion of Eid al-AdhaWhen is Eid al-Adha 2025?Eid
- Adha or Eid al-Adha or BariEid is one of the two Eids celebrated by Muslims. It is celebrated on 10th of Zil-Hajj or Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage and is also known as the“feast of sacrifice ."
This year Eid al-Adha falls on June 7 in India and June 6 in Saudi Arabia and other gulf nations. The festivities run for three days.Feast of Sacrifice
The central ritual of offering a sacrifice (qurbani) commemorates Prophet Ibrahim 's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his obedience to God.Also Read | When is Hajj 2025? Key dates, rituals and significance of annual pilgrimage
As mentioned in the Quran, Prophet Ibrahim received a divine command in a dream to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismael as a test of his faith. As Ibrahim prepared to carry out the sacrifice, God intervened and provided a ram to be sacrificed instead, signifying Ibrahim's devotion and submission to God's will.
Thus, the sacrifice on Eid al-Adha symbolises the significance of faith, sacrifice, and obedience in Islam.Key Takeaways
- Eid al-Adha symbolizes faith, sacrifice, and obedience in Islam. Imam advises private sacrifices and discourages social media sharing. Muslims should pray for soldiers and maintain cleanliness during the festivities.
