Mild Weather Continues Through Tuesday, Gradual Warming Expected Midweek

Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- Jordan will experience mild weather conditions today and tomorrow, with a gradual rise in temperatures expected by midweek, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Temperatures on Monday are forecast to drop slightly, registering just below seasonal averages. The weather will be mild across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see relatively hot conditions. Low-altitude clouds may appear intermittently, and northwesterly winds will be moderate, occasionally active and stirring dust, particularly in desert areas.On Tuesday, similar conditions will persist, with mild temperatures in most parts of the country and relatively hotter weather continuing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain moderate and northwesterly, picking up at times.A slight increase in temperatures is expected on Wednesday, with moderate weather prevailing in the highlands and plains, and hot conditions continuing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate to occasionally active, raising dust in some desert areas.Another slight rise in temperatures is anticipated on Thursday. The weather will remain moderate over mountainous and plain regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to remain hot. Winds will continue to blow from the northwest at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming active.Today's temperatures across the Kingdom are expected to vary notably by region. In the capital, East Amman will see highs of 26 C and lows of 15 C, while West Amman will range between 24 C and 13 C.The northern highlands are forecast to record temperatures between 22 C and 12 C, and the Sharah highlands between 21 C and 10 C. In the eastern desert (Badia) regions, temperatures will reach a high of 31 C and a low of 14 C. The central plains are expected to range between 27 C and 14 C.Warmer conditions will prevail in the Jordan Valley, with highs of 34 C in the north and 36 C in the south. The Dead Sea will experience temperatures ranging from 35 C to 19 C, while the Gulf of Aqaba is expected to see highs of 36 C and lows of 20 C.